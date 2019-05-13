May 13, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 13, 1994: Phil Cox, news director of Anniston’s WJSU TV-40, will assume the duties of station manager on May 20. Cox, 41, succeeds Dick Wagschal, 61, who has managed the station since 1990 and who intends now to retire. Cox will relinquish his position as news director a post he held for about 12 years, but he will continue to anchor the station’s 5 p.m. news program. Cox, a native of Arab, joined the station in 1974. Also this date: The Calhoun County Board of Education is easing up slightly on its punishment for major rules infractions, making it possible for students to go to school on Saturdays to make up some classes missed due to suspension. Under the previous policy — in effect for the past couple of years — short suspensions could be made up during Saturday classes, but longer ones, for major violations of rules, mandated attendance at summer school.