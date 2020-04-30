Look Back … to a productive alliance between two Anniston industries, 1995

April 30, 1945, in The Star: Anniston motorists are cooperating in a splendid way with the request of Anniston police that they have the brakes on their cars and trucks tested as a precaution against possible accidents, according to police Chief J. Lawrence Peek. Members of the police department are cooperating in the nationwide brake safety emphasis program sponsored by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, now in progress all over the U.S. “Garage men report that every day, dozens of auto and truck owners voluntarily stop by their places of business and have the brakes on their cars or trucks tested,” Chief Peek said. Also this date: Funeral services for Mrs. Maudie Mae Johnson, 53, of 311 South Center Ave., Piedmont, who died at her residence early this morning, will be held at the Methodist church in Piedmont tomorrow afternoon. Mrs. Johnson was a Fagan, and as such is survived by five Fagan brothers: Walt, John, Frank, Charlie and Fred. She is also survived by three daughters — Mrs. Roy Woolf, Mrs. James E. Webb and Mrs. R. V. Phillips, all of Piedmont — and two sons, W. H. Johnson of Piedmont and C. E. Johnson, serving with the U.S. Army in Italy. Two sisters survive her, too: Mrs. Hester Hendon of Piedmont and Mrs. Will (Minnie) Jones of Gadsden.
April 30, 1995, in The Star: The local branch of Allied Signal Inc. and Anniston’s Industrial Plating Inc. have reached a strategic agreement for plating retooled airline parts. The deal gives Industrial Plating the exclusive rights to chrome-plate the airline parts that Allied Signal retools at its plant at the Anniston Metropolitan Airport. The local heads of both companies — Bernd Kessler of Allied Signal and Del Marsh at Industrial Plating — are said to be quite happy with the arrangement, which solidifies and formalizes a more casual working relationship the companies have had for about four years. Marsh, 38, bought Industrial Plating in 1988 and now employs 48 people on an annual payroll of $1.5 million.