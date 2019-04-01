April 1, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 1, 1994: One board member resigned and another left in furious silence after a 4 to 2 majority of the Randolph County School Board voted to reinstate high school principal Hulond Humphries last night. Humphries is scheduled to return to the principal’s office in three days [Monday], when school resumes after AEA week. Last night and today, many Randolph Countians expressed hope that the controversy that put this county in the national spotlight is over. The principal’s critics, however, insist that it is not. Also this date: The National Weather Services has concluded that the tornado that ripped a fatal gash through Calhoun County five days ago traversed 50 miles, from Ragland into Georgia. Whipped by atmospheric forces into winds of nearly 250 mph, the storm carved a path that varied from 200 yards wide to nearly a half-mile at the surface. It formed into a tornado about 10 minutes ’til 11 in the morning. Additionally: The Final Four championship in NCAA basketball will be played tomorrow in Charlotte, N.C. Arkansas will play Arizona, followed by Florida against Duke. It’s the Gators’ first trip ever to the Final Four.