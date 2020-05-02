Look Back ... to a POW's grim story, 1945

May 2, 1945, in The Star: Dr. A. E. Culberson, 52, widely known and greatly beloved Anniston physician, died last night at Anniston Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness. Known for his charitable disposition and his love for humanity, Dr. Culberson made all manner of personal sacrifices to fulfill his duties. The Rockford native was a World War I veteran, a Methodist, and was team physician for athletes at Anniston High School. Survivors include his widow, Kathryn Johnston Culberson, and several siblings.
Also this date: Friends and family are welcoming home Pvt. Harold L. St. John, who was part of the 17th Airborne Division when he was taken prisoner by Germans on Jan. 8. Liberation came April 2 after intense privations in POW camps, where a bread-and-watery-soup diet took 40 pounds off his frame. Pvt. St. John is now at home with his wife, Mrs. Mattie Bible St. John, at 11 East 18th Street.
May 2, 1995, in The Star: Farrah Guin of Heflin has been selected as a State Finalist in the 1996 Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant. The pageant will be held this coming weekend at Samford University in Birmingham. Miss Guin is the daughter of Martha Guin and is an accelerated curriculum honor student at Cleburne County High School.