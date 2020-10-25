Look Back ... to a potential promotion for Weaver's Station, 1945

Oct. 25, 1945, in The Star: In a speech last night to the Junior Chamber of Commerce, T. Flint Gray, an Anniston city commissioner, threw down the gauntlet to challenge his listeners to keep building up Anniston. Gray said that if the population can grow beyond the 50,000 mark, then momentum will carry it forward; if not, then it will be outdistanced by other up-and-coming smaller cities of the state. Gray said that Atlanta’s phenomenal growth in the last five or six years occurred because the city obtained smaller industries – the kind that Jaycees were in a position to locate here. Also this date: A petition has been filed in the Calhoun County probate office seeking the incorporation of the mile-square community of Weaver’s Station, five miles north of Anniston. An election will be held Nov. 5 when the voters of Weaver’s Station will determine whether the community will be incorporated – and under the shortened name of Weaver. Additionally: According to a wire story on the sports page, the Brooklyn Dodgers’ farm team in Montreal yesterday announced it had signed a black player, 26-year-old Jackie Robinson, a former all-America halfback at UCLA. Robinson therefore becomes the first black player signed to a contract by a team in organized baseball. Said Hector Racine, president of the Montreal team: “Negroes fought alongside whites and shared the foxhole dangers, and they should get a fair trial in baseball.”
Oct. 25, 1995, in The Star: Two decades ago, Jennifer Chandler was a 17-year-old diver from Lincoln who made headlines when she brought home a gold medal from the Olympics in Montreal. Now Jennifer Chandler Jones is preparing for another Olympics, this time as director of marketing for the Birmingham Soccer Organizing Committee for the 1996 summer games. She was in Anniston yesterday to talk to local public school teachers about how to use this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to provide students a wide variety of lessons, experiences and exposure to Olympics values. Meanwhile, on the same day, about five dozen local homeowners gathered at the Anniston City Meeting Center to hear from Chamber of Commerce officials on the pros and cons and procedures involved for anyone who might want to rent a house to Olympics visitors. The chamber has a private housing committee that helping to coordinate that mission. It’s been suggested that homeowners could charge anywhere from $50 to $110 for a room.