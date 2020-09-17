Look Back … to a potential plan for Anniston schools, 1995

Sept. 17, 1945, in The Star: In the news column about the comings and goings of Oxford folks, we learn that Miss Louise Cooper of Birmingham spent the weekend with her mother, Mrs. O. W. Cooper and family ..… Miss Mildred Grubbs of Birmingham spent Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Roberts ….. Mrs. Tull Allen is visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Johnson, in Tuscaloosa ….. Mrs. Mark Williams and Miss Jane Williams left today for the University of Alabama where Miss Williams will be a freshman in the School of Home Economics.
Sept. 17, 1995, in The Star: After two years in development, the proposed strategic plan for Anniston City Schools will be unveiled for adoption by the city school board later this week. If the board approves the plan, Superintendent Paul Goodwin said, it will become the framework within which the entire school system operates. One component will include a rapid decision process on what to do with Johnston Elementary School and its spacious property in a prime location. The plan, which has several other elements, would not bring an overnight transformation, but would be a five-year effort that’s continually reviewed. Also this date: The only commercial airline serving Anniston Metropolitan Airport appears likely to lose its federal subsidy Oct. 1 or soon thereafter, and that probably means an end to regular passenger flights between Anniston and Atlanta.