April 20, 1944, in The Star: A young movie star is now a real soldier in training at Fort McClellan. Tommy Dix, who had the starring role of a student who invites Lucille Ball to his school in the recent picture Best Foot Forward – he led the singing in the signature tune, “Buckle Down, Winsocki” – is that very star. “Tommy’s admirers among the bobby-socks brigade are nearly as legion as those of the Swoon-Crooner,” according to the article, in reference to Frank Sinatra.
April 20, 1994, in The Star: Area residents are one step closer to getting two new services at Regional Medical Center. The State Health Planning and Development Agency has approved certificate of need applications for an open-heart surgery unit and for a mobile unit for breaking up kidney stones. Both applications now must go before the agency’s review board for final approval. Part of the argument for the surgery unit is that this year alone more than 200 have been referred to out-of-town hospitals for such work. Also this date: Within the next two weeks, some criminals in Calhoun County will be serving time without going to jail. Instead, they’ll work toward high school diplomas, perform community service, be tested for drugs and apply for jobs. The county’s alternative sentencing program is expected eventually to handle 24 prisoners convicted of misdemeanors and relatively minor felonies.