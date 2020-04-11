Look Back ... to a play planned for Alexandria, 1945

April 11, 1945, in The Star: Anniston Exchange Club members received first-hand information last night at their regular meeting at Vic’s Café on the tremendous strides being made in model airplane building and racing in the United States. The local Exchange Club sponsors the Anniston Model Airplane Club, a young organization that’s composed of high school boys who are interested in aviation and the construction of model planes.
Also this date: Students in the sixth grade at Alexandria School will present a play, Down Among the Fairies, proceeds of which will go to the benefit of the school. Children taking part in the play include Helen Turner, Margaret Jennings, Helen Curvin, Jean Sherbutt, Bobby Anders, Ralph Jones, Melvin Brown, Jimmy Laney, Jo Anne Self, Peggy Rice, David Griffith and Eugene Doss.
April 11, 1995, in The Star: The American Academy of Pediatrics gave the new chicken pox vaccine its official approval yesterday, recommending that it be administered to children 12-18 months and to all older children who have not yet had the disease. Whether the vaccine is to be used around here will be up to individual doctors, based on additional information they want to have about it, said nurses in the offices of Dr. Charles Sabens in Anniston and Dr. M. Gestok of Jacksonville.