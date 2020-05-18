Look Back … to a Piedmont Marine giving his life on Okinawa, 1945

May 18, 1945, in The Star: A young man of Piedmont has given his life in service to his country. Pfc Wardell O. Freeman, USMC, age 25, husband of Mrs. Mable Freeman and son of Mr. and Mrs. George Freeman of Piedmont, has died of wounds received in action April 13 on Okinawa. Private Freeman worked for Kilby Steel prior to entering service in April of last year. Besides his wife and his parents, he is survived by a son, Orvil Kenneth Freeman, and by six siblings, all of Piedmont. [Pvt. Freeman’s remains would be returned for burial in Piedmont in March 1949. In the article describing that event, he was named as “Orville Wardell Freeman,” whereas the original article in May 1945 about his death gave his name as “Wardell O. Freeman.”] Also this date: The operation of hospitals by the University of Alabama in connection with the institution’s new medical school would be authorized under legislation given the go-ahead signal by the Alabama Senate. The body gave its approval yesterday.
May 18, 1995, in The Star: The AIDS Services Center has found a new home in Anniston, at 407 Noble St., but clinic board members hope to someday return the clinic to Hobson City. That sentiment was shared by Hobson City Mayor Willie Maude Snow, who hopes to secure either state or federal funding to help rebuild the clinic. “Since we had it when no one wanted it, we feel certain we should be able to keep it,” she said. Also this date: Tape-Craft, the largest locally owned employer in the area (giving jobs to about 300) today announced plans to expand its operation to Piedmont, creating 35-45 new jobs there. The company has bought the former Red Kap Industries building on Alabama 21.