Look Back ... to a picnic for the troops, 1945

July 3, 1945, in The Star: The third in a series of jointly sponsored picnics between Anniston civic clubs and the Salvation Army USO took place this past Sunday at Crystal Springs Lake. A convoy of 10 U.S. Army trucks and a chartered trailer truck transported the largest crowd yet to attend these Sunday picnics, leaving the USO Club promptly at 1 p.m. The menu for the men, their wives and children and USO hostesses included home-baked meat loaf, hot dogs on buns, parker house rolls, cabbage and pineapple salad, potato chips, sweet rolls, fresh peaches and hot coffee. Also this date: Anniston merchants and county, city and government offices are to be closed tomorrow for the traditional holiday, but it will be just another working day for the district’s war industries and Fort McClellan, a survey by the Chamber of Commerce revealed. Railroads and buses are preparing for heavy July 4th traffic, and extra buses will be run to Oxford Lake where a fireworks display has been scheduled.
July 3, 1995, in The Star: As it becomes harder to get federal grants to pay for higher education classes and easier to get loans, more Alabama college students than ever are taking out big government loans to pay for their education. The amount of money handed out in student loans at Jacksonville State University, for example, nearly doubled from 1990 to 1994.