July 7, 1944, in The Star: At the meeting of the Anniston Inter-Club Council yesterday afternoon, the establishment of a Youth Center here was unanimously accepted for sponsorship by the council. The recently formed youth group has collectively spoken of a need for such a place. Two buildings mentioned where it might be established is in the old Alabama Military Institute building and the third floor of the Radio Building.
July 7, 1994, in The Star: A local woman, Judy Dothard Simmons, has undertaken a petition campaign to try to persuade the Anniston City Council to return its meetings to the local cable-waves. So far she has obtained 100 signatures. “I hope they will heed the wishes of the citizenry and go back on television,” said Simmons. Working against the pro-TV forces are most members of the council themselves, who say meetings have gone a lot smoother during the past few sessions with the cameras absent. Televised sessions tended to bring out the orator in everyone, observers said – and their skills didn’t quite rise to the Lincoln-Douglas level. Also this date: The son of a long-ago pastor at Parker Memorial Baptist Church in Anniston will be the guest speaker at tomorrow morning’s services. Charles R. Bell III, son of the man who served the church from 1932-44, currently is a counseling psychologist and Director of the Counseling Ministry at First Baptist Church in Orlando, Fla. He was born in Anniston and raised in Pasadena, Calif.