Look Back ... to a pent-up need for household goods, 1945

Sept. 2, 1945, in The Star: The dreamed-for day of plentiful automobiles, gleaming new refrigerators, clocks that run and radios that play is not here yet, but a lot of people think it’s just around the corner and they are trying to get their bids in early. That’s the report on this V-J Day from Anniston dealers in those items, and from anyone who sells items which have been on the “unavailable” list for the past three and a half years. These stores are being deluged with orders and inquiries as to when coveted items will again be for sale. Some of the electric shops, for example, are taking advance orders — one shop alone has more than 1,500 orders on file — but others are waiting until they know when their stock is coming in and how much the merchandise will cost before they take actual orders. The consensus is that this Christmas will have people finding small appliances under their trees, and a few lucky folks might even snag refrigerators, radios and stoves. Hardly anyone will be able to get their hands on a new 1946 model automobile.
Sept. 2, 1995, in The Star: Toting their high-powered rifles, their shotguns and their throwing hatchets, more than 250 Southern Baptists convened last weekend in Lowndes County for the fourth annual Baptist Men’s Shoot-out. “Today when the guns are being fired, you can let Christ into your heart,” said the Rev. John Fain of the First Baptist Church of Selma, during a sermon just before the barbecue chicken lunch.
Also this date: “Big Mac” Campbell of the Alexandria Valley Cubs scored on his first, third and fifth carries of the game last night, leading his team to a 28-0 win over Weaver. “I was a little nervous before the game, but once I touched the ball, I exploded,” he said. The game’s very first play from scrimmage saw Campbell stun Weaver with a 90-yard touchdown run.