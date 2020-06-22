Look Back ... to a paint fire at Kilby Steel, 1945

June 22, 1945, in The Star: Flames swept the storage yard of Kilby Steel Company plant here this morning, consuming thousands of gallons of oil, paint and paint thinner, but the sprawling plant, where war contracts are being filled for the government, escaped damage. Periodic explosions sent flame, smoke and oil drums shooting skyward over the area. The billowing fire-filled clouds of smoke attracted a large crowd. Close up, the fire was intense, making it difficult for firemen to get in to the seat of the flames, but the firemen fought heroically and, thankfully, without injury. The fire was brought under control shortly more than an hour after it was discovered. Oscar M. Kilby, president of the company, reported that the losses are fully insured. Because flames adjoined train tracks, three trains — the Kansas City Special, the New Orelans-bound streamliner and a freight train — all had to be held at the train station until the fire was brought under control.
June 22, 1995, in The Star: Dozens of residents of McDaniel Avenue in Anniston are starting to wonder if the city will ever fix the 40-year flooding problem that plagues their neighborhood every time a hard rain falls. The problem has outlived about 10 city administrations. “Nothing’s going to happen. Nothing ever does,” said dejected McDaniel resident George Calloway. Also this date: Like calling on a rich, demanding relative, the state asked Retirement Systems of Alabama for a loan to help keep a $140 million commitment to Mercedes-Benz when the state enticed the manufacturer to locate here. Locked into Republican gospel of not raising taxes to fund the cost of government, Gov. Fob James at first was going to float a bond issue financed by interest income from the state’s oil trust fund; the Alabama Supreme Court said No, you can’t do that. Instead it looks like James will go the RSA route, where the money is available at 9 percent interest. “That’s definitely way above the market,” said RSA chief David Bronner, but the high rate would be an incentive for the state to pay off the debt more quickly than required. Twenty or 30 years, it’s not been decided which, would be the nominal repayment period.