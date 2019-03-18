March 18, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 18, 1994: A proposed land swap that would clear the way for the city to build a museum to house the Farley Berman collection of weapons and other cool stuff will be discussed at a public meeting next week. The city proposes to use a portion of LaGarde Park, which also contains the Anniston Museum of Natural History and Lenlock Community Center. That land was given to the city by the federal government for use as a outdoor recreation area. Also this date: The Anniston Board of Education has voted to approve a noticeable change to the school calendar. Students will report for class on Wednesday, Aug. 17 (compared to Aug. 30 of the current school term), but the school year will end May 24, 1995 (as opposed to this year’s June 2 closing).