Look Back ... to a new way for inmates to spend money, 1995

Oct. 9, 1945, in The Star: A scent of moth balls invaded the brisk morning air today as Annistonians brought their hats, coats and gloves out of off-season storage. The thermometer dropped to 46 degrees, the lowest recorded this season. The forecast for tonight and tomorrow is colder and continued cold. Also this date: Four cases of typhus fever have been reported in Calhoun County this year, two of them within the last month, according to Dr. S. E. Langer, county health officer. Fleas, either from house pets or from rats, are believed to be the means by which the fever is transmitted. The disease manifests itself through headaches, fever and chills; it can be fatal, although it is not generally so.
Oct. 9, 1995, in The Star: Within the next six weeks or so, Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson hopes to have installed a virtual money system that permits his jail’s inmates to make purchases via computer-controlled transactions — not real cash, which can obviously be dangerous in a jail. “This provides us with the best accountability of the money with the least amount of effort from our staff,” the sheriff said. Under the new system, any money that friends or family members bring to the jail for a particular inmate will be credited to the inmate’s account by computer.