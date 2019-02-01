Feb. 1, 1944, in The Star: A new war industry that’s expected to employ at least 750 men and produce magnesium parts for airplanes will be established at the Central Foundry Company on West 10th Street. The property should be ready for production about the middle of the summer. Reconditioning the building for the new work is expected to cost $1.21 million. “There is reason to believe that this plant will play an important part in the post-war industrial picture. Magnesium is one of the metals with a constantly increasing demand,” a Star editorial observes.
Feb. 1, 1994, in The Star: The Oxford school board will be in federal court tomorrow asking that the system be allowed to close C. E. Hanna Elementary School so that it can build a new school on U.S. 78. Hobson City residents will be there, too, hoping Hanna will be kept open. “The school is vital to the community,” said Marvin Jones, the school board member who represents Hobson City. The building was constructed in 1906, according to Superintendent John Toland, and previously was the home of Calhoun County Training School. Also this date: Stepping down from a job he’d held since 1970, Sam Ogle Jr. entered retirement yesterday from the post of Anniston Star circulation director. The 65-year-old native of Talladega County is only the fifth person to head The Star’s circulation department in the paper’s 110-year history, having served as assistant manager for six years prior to taking the lead post. He leaves the newspaper with a circulation in the 33,000 range.