Feb. 10, 1944, in The Star: The Hess Brothers have added another store to Hess Food Stores in Anniston. Ward Hess has acquired T. T. Bagley’s North Noble Street Grocery, which will be known as Hess Food Store. Manley Hess operates Hess Food Store at 1200 Pine Avenue; a third brother, Aaron, is in the armed forces at Myrtle Beach, S.C. [By the summer of 1949, the Hess operation would encompass four locations in Anniston.] Also this date: Pvt. Arnold Gray Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Gray of 205 McKibbon St., Oxford, who formerly worked with his parents at Gray’s Market, will return to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., Feb. 13 after a 10-day furlough. Additionally: With some pride, the management of The Star announces that the company has bought new machinery and equipment permitting a change to a headline typeface known as “Bodoni.” It’s just one of approximately 30 new type faces The Star bought recently to create a more distinct and more modern news and advertising product. [As a practical matter, that means the headline typeface of narrow capital letters sometimes set tightly together, used here for some 30 years, was tossed in the figurative trash can.]
Feb. 10, 1994, in The Star: Browning-Ferris Industries said yesterday it would stop construction of a garbage transfer station in Wellborn until a judge rules whether the company can build it there. BFI is in Calhoun County Circuit Court in a dispute with the County Commission about whether the commission can regulate the sites of garbage transfer stations. The commission says it can, BFI says it cannot. Also this date: A talented blues musician with deep Anniston roots, George Kilby Jr. will be performing at The Peerless tomorrow night with a legendary elder of the Delta blues style, Pinetop Perkins.