Look Back ... to a new name for an old grocery store, 1995

Jan. 20, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Jan. 20, 1995, in The Star: Windsor’s SuperValu in Golden Springs has a new name and is under new management, but the new owner — the store’s former night manager, Alan Brown — says the personal, neighborhood-oriented service will remain intact. Ronald Windsor, 54, retired after 30 years in the grocery store business. He owned the store for 24 years, having worked for Kroger’s for six years before that. Brown, 26, is renaming the 30-year-old business “Golden Springs SuperValu.” [The store would go out of business in August, apparently crippled by debt. On Aug. 9, 1995, Colonial Bank ordered its contents sold.] Also this date: Joan Frazier, a Cobb Elementary School special education teacher who was Anniston’s 1993 Elementary Teacher of the Year, has been named principal of Randolph Park Elementary. Mrs. Frazier, a 20-year veteran of the profession, succeeds the recently retired Cornell Howard. She is a native of Dayton, Ohio. Additionally: Gov. Fob James inauguration contained an unprecedented amount of Judaism, ranging from the blast of a shofar to the singing of the Israeli national anthem. But for some Jews, it was nothing to celebrate. “I thought it was totally inappropriate for a state function,” said retired Rabbi David Baylinson of Montgomery. “It all reflected on Governor and Mrs. James’ Christian evangelical view of Israel and had nothing to do with the Jewish community.”