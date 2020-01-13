Look Back … to a new job for Pete Conroy at JSU, 1995

Jan. 13, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Jan. 13, 1995, in The Star: Wellborn Cabinet Inc. of Ashland plans to add 500 employees to its rapidly growing kitchen and bathroom cabinet manufacturing facilities during the next 18 months. The expansion is expected to make Wellborn the county’s largest employer, surpassing the Tyson chicken processing plant. Also this date: Pete Conroy, 37, a former curator of the Anniston Museum of Natural History, next week will assume the duties of director of a state-funded environmental center at Jacksonville State University. The Environmental Resource and Information Center will, said Conroy, “serve as a kind of field office for the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, where questions regarding pollution and environmental regulation can be answered locally.” Additionally: A system for mailing food stamps to qualified recipients, which started in Calhoun and a few other counties back in August, put an end to the long lines that used to snake down 12th Street the first few days of every month as people waited inside and outside the DHR office for their stamps. The home mailing is much more convenient, but it does mean a reliable party has to be on the lookout for the stamps to get them before a potential thief does. More than 215,000 Alabama households receive food stamps.