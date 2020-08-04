Look Back ... to a new industrial landfill

Aug. 4, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 4, 1995, in The Star: On a sparsely populated stretch of land off Reaves Road less than a mile outside the Anniston City limits, construction workers are carving out what is soon likely to become Calhoun County’s newest industrial landfill. All businessman Tommy Taylor needs is his permit from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to start dumping 50 tons per day of construction and demolition debris from his local construction company and from Gold Bond’s National Gypsum plant near Oxford. (According to a map, go as far out West 23rd Street as you possibly can and you’ll be just about there.) Also this date: The state office of Veterans of Foreign Wars is ordering a Hobson City VFW post to scuttle its contract with I-20 Bingo, a move that will shut down the bingo hall until it can find a new nonprofit sponsor. I-20 Bingo was renting the use of the post’s name as the nonprofit sponsor of the games for a fee of $1,500 a month. VFW state leadership says that’s a no-no.