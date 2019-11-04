Nov. 4, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Nov. 4, 1994, in The Star: The White Plains Wildcats have put together an 8-1 gridiron record this season and in so doing have qualified for their first-ever berth in the state 2A playoffs. They have a chance to gain even more tonight when they host Ohatchee. The winner becomes the area champion and gains home field advantage for the playoffs. Also this date: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Calhoun County is finally getting a permanent home office. The organization’s board of directors yesterday approved a plan to buy and renovate the building next door to Heilig-Meyers Furniture Company on Noble Street. Negotiations are continuing on the price of the building, which is part of the Charles Hamilton estate, but B&G executive director Bobby Smith says he expects the organization’s offices to be in place by April. “I tell you, it’s been long in coming,” Smith said. Its former headquarters, until the spring of 1992, was on Eulaton Road.