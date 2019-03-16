March 16, 1944, in The Star: Col. M. P. Schillerstrom assumed command of the post at Fort McClellan yesterday afternoon, succeeding the retiring Col. John L. Jenkins. Col. Schillerstrom, a 1909 graduate of West Point, comes to McClellan from Fort Benning, Ga. Prior to that he was professor of military sciences and tactics at the University of Tennessee for four years. He served in World War I in Washington and was a member of the Pershing Expedition to Mexico.
March 16, 1994, in The Star: With the termination of Gary Fomby as Jacksonville High School’s football coach, the city’s Board of Education — which did not renew his contract — is in the market for a new one. Principal Mitchell McKay indicated the school would try to hire a coach from within; members of the current Golden Eagle staff include John Fulkerson, John Van Cleave and Rusty Burroughs.