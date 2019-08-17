Aug. 17, 1944, in The Star: Calhoun County residents stepped up smartly in the recent Fifth War Loan Drive, in which they were asked to buy more war bonds and thereby give the government more cash with which to pursue the war. According to figures released today, people bought 28 percent more in dollar value compared to the value of sales in the Fourth War Loan drive. In fact, Calhoun County ranked fourth among all counties, behind only Jefferson, Mobile and Montgomery, in the sale of specifically E Bonds. Also this date: A. C. Curry, coach at Birmingham-Southern last year, has been picked to succeed E. D. Lott, who recently resigned, as Anniston High School’s next football coach. Additionally: The Rev. D. I. Purser Jr., a widely known Southern pastor who was guest preacher at Parker Memorial Baptist church last Sunday, has been offered the job to stay here. The Rev. Mr. Purser, a Tuscaloosa native, is now serving Woodlawn Baptist Church in Birmingham and probably won’t formally accept the offer until early September. He succeeds the Rev. Charles R. Bell Jr., who recently submitted his resignation to the Parker congregation.
Aug. 17, 1994, in The Star: After 20 years of teaching elementary school, Linda Grant still gets butterflies and loses sleep the night before the first day of the school year. “It’s just the anticipation,” the second-grade teacher at Constantine Elementary admitted yesterday. “It’s the excitement. You’re getting a whole new group, and you’re excited just like they are. It’s fun to start all over again. You find over the years that what worked last year may not work this year.” Today was back-to-school day for the systems of Anniston, Calhoun County, Clay County, Jacksonville and Piedmont; the Oxford system and most other area school systems begin next week.