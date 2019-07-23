July 23, 1944, in The Star: Ralph Heinzen, formerly director of United Press operations in France, will speak at the USO club in Anniston later this week. Mr. Heinzen has been a foreign correspondent for 25 years, so he’ll have no shortage of tales to tell about some of the key events of the century — especially the landing of Charles Lindbergh in France in 1927. He will also tell of the period he was imprisoned in a German concentration camp. Also this date: An increased rate of juvenile delinquency in Anniston in the last few years is due not to criminal aggression, according to local experts, but simply the crowded, extraordinary conditions most people are living in these days. Kids are bored and looking for minor thrills. It’s thought that an organized program of recreation, fostering both planned and spontaneous activity, will help to bring these rates down.
July 23, 1994, in The Star: NASCAR fans came out in earnest to meet some of their favorite drivers last night at “Fanfest” at Anniston’s Zinn Park. Ernie Irvan was pictured with a pen ready to autograph something, while a man from Rex, Ga., had a special racing tire he was taking around to drivers for their signatures.