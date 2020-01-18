Look Back ... to a need for nurses, 1945

Jan. 18, 1945, in The Star: Representing more than a score of Anniston civic organizations, a number of residents were guests of the Regional Hospital at Fort McClellan at a luncheon yesterday. They’re now taking an active part in promoting a three-pronged program within the military to find nurses who will care for sick and wounded servicemen. The highest priority is to get registered nurses signed up serving with the Army, where they are badly needed now. Obtaining nurses’ aides to work in Army hospitals is the next priority, followed third by the recruiting of cadet nurses.
Also this date: Residents of the Alexandria Valley and vicinity are urged to contribute to a fundraising drive to bring about the construction of a canning plant in the region. Equipment for the plant will be provided by the government. People can turn their donations in to Archie Glass or Bill McCullars or to the office of the county board of education.
Additionally: The USO Club operated by the Salvation Army at 1407 Noble Street will conduct its third anniversary celebration on Jan. 21 with an all-day open house.
Jan. 18, 1995, in The Star: Forward Calhoun County got its $1.8 million fundraising drive off to a good start this morning with the announcement that Defense Research Inc. will consolidate its operations in Anniston. FCC, the marketing arm of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, was directly involved in helping attract Defense Research, which will close its two plants in Naples, Fla., and relocate them to Anniston. The relocation should boost the company’s local workforce to about 130.