Look Back ... to a need for nurses, 1945

July 1, 1945, in The Star: Calhoun County today is prepared to assist in the fight against infantile paralysis (polio) with a new county organization, financed from Roosevelt birthday funds. E. C. Knowlton of Anniston is the new chairman of the county chapter, with E. H. Jones of Piedmont as vice chairman, H. G. Whiteside of Oxford as secretary and J. M. Wood of Jacksonville, treasurer.
Also this date: A drive to sign up 30 “cadet nurses” has been launched by Anniston Memorial Hospital, according to its superintendent of nurses, Miss Mary Margaret McCarn. School for the cadets, made possible by a congressional act establishing the Cadet Nurse Corps, will begin Sept. 1. Miss McCarn urges that those who are eligible apply at once because it takes some time for applications to be approved. Applicants should be at least 17 years, 6 months old and be graduated from an accredited high school.
July 1, 1995, in The Star: Piedmont residents have raised thousands of dollars without government assistance in an effort to install a new siren system to warn against dangerous weather and other external hazards. The residents are hoping to find out whether their efforts pay off when U.S. Rep. Glen Browder talks about sirens for Piedmont at a news conference this afternoon with federal, state and local officials.