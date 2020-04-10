Look Back ... to a need for a piano at the hospital, 1945

April 10, 1945, in The Star: A special committee from the Anniston Civitan Club is charged with the duty of procuring a piano to be given to the Regional Hospital at Fort McClellan for use in entertaining convalescing patients there. The committee is composed of John Power and Paul Ligion and was appointed at a luncheon meeting of the club yesterday. A Pvt. Charles Miller told the men of the need for the piano.
April 10, 1995, in The Star: Police have recovered three of eight gas cylinders stolen from Jacksonville Hospital last week, including one filled with poisonous gas. Jacksonville police Investigator Bill Wineman said he was led to the cylinders Friday night by the vice president of a fraternity at Jacksonville State University. They had been dumped into Boozer Lake, just outside Jacksonville. Wineman termed the theft “fraternity related” but declined to identify the student or the fraternity involved. One of the cylinders contained ethylene oxide, a highly flammable and potentially fatal gas.