Look Back ... to a need for a new police station, 1995

June 9, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 9, 1995, in The Star: “The bottom line is, we need a new building. We’re in an old, antiquated, dilapidated building, and it’s just deteriorating and falling down around our ears.” That’s the view of many around the Anniston Police Department, as voiced by Sgt. Bryan Watson, referring to a 40-year-old building where overhead sewage pipes seem like they’re one good sneeze away from rupturing. Again. Plumbing problems have bedeviled the building for nearly a decade and many believe it’s time to stop the patchwork approach and find a permanent solution. Also this date: State Rep. Larry Sims brought a bill that could lead to an elected school board in Oxford to a House committee yesterday, but he didn’t bring enough committee members to vote on it. “This was my fault,” said Sims, R-Eastaboga, after a local legislation committee adjourned without addressing his bill because it was one member short of a quorum. “We’ll get them there next week,” he vowed, referring to all members.