Look Back … to a nearly successful Red Cross fund drive, 1945

March 23, 1945, in The Star: The 1945 Red Cross War Fund Drive crossed the $40,000 mark today and Thomas G. Coleman, drive chairman for the Calhoun County chapter, immediately contacted all his lieutenants in the effort with an urgent appeal for renewed effort to scrape together the final sum, around $16,000, so that the county can achieve its assigned quota. It’s noted that residents of Oxford responded especially generously, having contributed $1,500 even though their quota was $750.
March 23, 1995, in The Star: Monsanto plant manager Jack Mayausky told several residents of the Cobb Town neighborhood recently that a drainage ditch near their homes holds unusually high levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs. Monsanto had first been alerted to a potential problem several months ago when storm water samples from the Cobb Town ditch showed low PCB levels. The public health threat from the contamination is not clear; state health officials have not yet visited the site but company health experts, and an outside scientist hired by the company, both concluded there was no risk. Still, state officials said, the company has moved quickly toward the goal of getting the contamination cleaned up.