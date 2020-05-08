Look Back ... to a muted celebration, 1945

May 8, 1945, in The Star: While official news of the surrender of Germany came somewhat as an anti-climax after last night’s disclosure in The Anniston Star of the capitulation, the city early today greeted President Truman’s pronouncement of V-E Day with a brief but noisy demonstration. Bells, whistles, horns and a few firecrackers were heard, but for the most part residents were sobered by the thought of the battle ahead in the Pacific.
Also this date: After a previously unavoidable delay, ceremonies were finally held this past Sunday afternoon, May 6, to dedicate the outdoor amphitheater at Fort McClellan in the memory of 1st Lt. Jimmie W. Monteith Jr. The D-Day hero’s mother and his sister were present for the ceremonies, in which some 12,000 troops participated.
May 8, 1995, in The Star: Alvin Gibbs of Anniston will never forget the end of World War II in Europe, 50 years ago today. The former Calhoun County license commissioner was helping his Air Force unit guard a captured German Air Force base when word of Nazi Germany’s surrender reach him. “We were full of joy,” said Gibbs, 69. “We were ready for the war to be over. We knew it was getting close because the Germans’ attack had been less and less. We just didn’t know exactly when it would happen.”