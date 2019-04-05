April 5, 1944, in The Star: A mural depicting the training cycle at Fort McClellan was presented to the city of Anniston yesterday afternoon by Cpl. William Caldwell, talented young artist, stationed at the fort. The presentation was made at the regular meeting of the City Commission. The mural, which has been on exhibition at the USO Club at 12th and Gurnee, shows a graphic picture of the training process used in Caldwell’s 17th Battalion, from the moment a soldier arrives as a rookie until he leaves prepared for action. Plans for a permanent spot for the mural are being made now. Also this date: More than 500 residents of Anniston and vicinity responded to the initial call from local draft boards this morning when they reported to the bus station, where 11 vehicles were needed to take them to Fort McClellan’s induction station. According to clerks of the local boards, all but about 15 or 18 of the 506 men are fathers.
April 5, 1994, in The Star: Jeff Sessions, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, will run for the office of state attorney general on the Republican ticket. He had been appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1981 but resigned after Bill Clinton was elected. Also this date: Addressing an audience of Calhoun County Republicans, former Alabama Attorney General Charles Graddick (1979-1987), now a candidate for lieutenant governor, pledged to abolish the Board of Pardons and Parole and require all convicted criminals to serve their full sentences — from long to extra-long, if their crimes involve dealing drugs. Graddick, 49, also proposes giving immunity from civil lawsuits to persons who shoot someone breaking into their home.