Nov. 14, 1944, in The Star: Alabama’s own Pat Buttram — born in Winston County, son of a Methodist preacher — will star this week in a movie playing at the Ritz Theater in Anniston, The National Barn Dance. Pat’s father, the Rev. W. M. Buttram, is pastor of Carpenter Memorial Methodist Church and his brother, Johnnie Buttram, is manager of radio station WHMA. Pat visited Anniston recently, noting that he essentially got a two-week vacation because “the politicians hogged up our time on the air.” He’s under a movie contract and will be in several pictures portraying Southern or hillbilly life and entertainment. [In the 1960s Buttram would become widely known, of course, in the role of Mr. Haney on the TV sitcom Green Acres.]
Also this date: Four officers of the White Plains 4-H Club are former officers in Future Farmers of America. They are Tommy Cobb, president; Clanston Green, vice president; Everette Patrick, secretary; and Bobby Hall, reporter. It’s expected that these four boys should, by dint of their experience, make the White Plains club very efficient officers.
Nov. 14, 1994, in The Star: The Anniston Kennel Club’s All Breed Dog Show was held yesterday at the city parking deck across from Kitchin’s. It attracted 675 dogs from 26 states. The overall Best of Show, and winner of the Sporting Group, was a cocker spaniel from Washington state.