Jan. 26, 1944, in The Star: Anniston’s War Bond premiere of the Technicolor hit Thousands Cheer will be a sell-out affair, it was announced this morning by War Finance officials who stated that only a few tickets were available to those who would buy War Bonds for admission. “The tickets have gone like wildfire,” local War Finance Chairman Howard Cater explained, “and by tonight we anticipate that there will be no tickets at all for sale.” The movie begins tonight at 8 at the Calhoun Theater. Some live entertainment, emceed by Judge Lamar Field, will be presented prior to that time.
Jan. 26, 1994, in The Star: Funeral services will be tomorrow at Heflin Baptist Church for longtime Heflin civic leader and former City Councilman Escar Blake Wood, who died yesterday at RMC at age 88. Mr. Wood spent 28 years on the Heflin City Council, from the 1950s into the ’70s, during which time Heflin built a water system and installed the first section of the city’s sewage system. Survivors include his wife, Myrtice, and their sons, Gene and Jack, the latter being the city’s current mayor. Also this date: Sen. Richard Shelby told an all-white audience during a town meeting Jan. 24 in Limestone County that America’s lax immigration laws will eventually lead to an Anglo-Saxon minority. After the meeting, Shelby said a flow of Cubans into Miami contributed to rioting a few years ago because blacks believed that Hispanics “had taken their jobs.” Cecilia Munoz, senior policy analyst for a Hispanic civil rights group, said Shelby ought to apologize for his remarks and William Gibson, national chairman of the NAACP, said Shelby at the very least needs a reminder on who actually built the country and who was here first. “It’s tragic that in 1994, we’re still having these types of postulations being prejudicially stated by elected officials,” Gibson said. Shelby made his remarks in response to a question about whether Iraqi immigrants could be kept out of the country.