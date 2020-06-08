Look Back ... to a modest home rule proposal, 1995

June 8, 1945, in The Star: A young man of the area has given his life to his country. Pfc. Earl O’Neill McDaniel, 30, previously reported as missing in action in Germany, has been confirmed killed. Pfc. McDaniel attended Calhoun County High School and was employed at Bynum before entering the service in January 1944. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. A. G. McDaniel of DeArmanville survive him, as does his wife, Frances, of Rt. 3, Anniston, and their baby. Pfc. McDaniel’s brothers, A. L. of DeArmanville and A. T. of Anniston, also survive him. Also this date: Around 45 members of the Anniston Kiwanis Club were entertained at their regular meeting yesterday at noon with a chicken barbecue followed by a tour of Anniston’s new Memorial Hospital and its nurses’ home on the same property. Hospital superintendent H. F. Singleton was the host and “tour guide.” The nurses’ home provides living space for 76 student nurses. Additionally: A duplex built six years ago at 909-911 Kirkwood Ave. in Anniston is listed for sale at $4,750.
June 8, 1995, in The Star: Going where no Calhoun County lawmaker has gone before, Rep. Mike Rogers plans to introduce a bill giving the County Commission limited home rule authority — including modest zoning and taxing power. “My primary purpose is to give local government control over local affairs,” Rogers, R-Saks, said yesterday. Under the bill, commission support for any tax levy or zoning ordinance would have to be unanimous. Public hearings would also be needed for such proposals. Under Alabama’s 1901 Constitution, which was designed to confine control of a then-rural state to wealthy industrialists and plantation owners, the Legislature guards taxing authority and many other powers that other states give to county governments. As a county commissioner from 1986-90, Rogers said he repeatedly got complaints from subdivision dwellers upset by a mobile home or an auto body shop suddenly popping up in their neighborhood.