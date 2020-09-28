Look Back … to a milestone season for the Knox Concert Series, 1995

Sept. 28, 1945, in The Star: For the first time in more than three and a half years, it’s time to turn back the clocks one hour at the end of summer. Up to now the nation has been on War Time [essentially year-round daylight saving time], but with the war over, clocks can “reclaim” that hour of morning light again. People with timepieces should change theirs on Saturday night, Sept. 29, as the time change takes effect at 2 a.m. Sunday. E. T. Kilpatrick, local manager of the Western Union Telegraph Office, reminds subscribers to Western Union clocks that the devices should be reset only by turning the minute hand forward for 11 revolutions — nothing should ever be turned “backward.” Also this date: The 75-member Anniston High School Band departed the city today at 1 p.m. to follow their Bulldog football squad for tonight’s game against Bessemer. The featured attractions will be a dance routine arranged by Zenobia King, and a dance by the majorettes using umbrellas lighted with electric lights on a darkened field. The game starts at 7:30, and it will not be broadcast. Regrettably, Bessemer has been picked as the likely victor.
Sept. 28, 1995, in The Star: The Anniston City Council tonight is expected to pass a $27.6 million budget for next year that includes $1.7 million for city schools and a new wage scale for city employees. Also this date: The Knox Concert Series opens its 50th season in Anniston in two weeks with Marilyn Horn and Marvin Hamlisch. Knox chairwoman Patricia Smith says the series attracts some of the world’s finest musicians year after year because it has a good reputation among their agents. The talent gets paid fairly and promptly and their entourage is kept happy and comfortable during their visit to the city — even down to the smallest detail. Of course, for any performance, the house is just about always sold out, or close to it, so even though they’re in a small town, the talent gets its applause, too.