July 5, 1944, in The Star: Authorities remind Anniston-area coal customers that they should place orders for the fuel during the summer to assure an adequate supply when winter comes. Obviously, many factors affect the availability of coal now, including the age and poor repair of the trucks that deliver it, the availability of drivers for the trucks, and the amount of coal allowed under regulations of the Solid Fuels Administration for War. Also this date: Starting today, the War Production Board is inaugurating a campaign to conserve paper and to avoid its nonessential usage and waste. Several suggestions are being given to retailers and their customers regarding the wise use of paper, such as urging customers to provide their own containers for carrying purchases.
July 5, 1994, in The Star: Memorial services for Jacksonville native Knox Ide, a former New York attorney and businessman, will be July 7 at First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville. He died July 3 at age 92. Upon retirement in 1972, having risen to the presidency of American Home Products, a pharmaceutical company, Mr. Ide returned to the college town and had a great effect on the life of his church. The success of a restoration project on the antebellum structure was attributable to his efforts. Mr. Ide and his wife, Rissie, moved to Anniston around 1979 and became active in its community. Also this date: A concert that brought Merle Haggard to Frontier Palace Bingo Hall yesterday for a benefit gig for the Piedmont Disaster Relief Fun wound up costing $50,000 to stage and realizing ticket income of $8,122. The disaster relief fund got nothing; the Michigan-based creators and promoters of the event — Joe Torregrossa and his wife, Michele Kerner — lost tens of thousands of dollars themselves. Haggard, 57 and not the draw he used to be, was onstage for about an hour and sang 16 songs.