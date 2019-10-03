Oct. 3, 1944, in The Star: Two men were arrested late last night and a Ford truck and 72 gallons of untaxed whiskey were confiscated in the Union Hill section by Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies. The load of whiskey, according to the officers, came here from Georgia. Also this date: Organizational meetings of newly elected mayors and city councils of Oxford, Blue Mountain, Jacksonville and Piedmont were held last night. The meeting at Oxford was held only an hour or so after the counting was completed in the close runoff election between incumbent Councilman J. H. Harwood and J. C. McCullough. Mr. Harwood kept his seat on the council by two votes, 100 to 98.
Oct. 3, 1994, in The Star: More than 300 people filled pews of the tabernacle of the Congregation Holiness Campground south of Piedmont yesterday for a special memorial service for the victims of the Palm Sunday tornado in Piedmont. “To remember the smile, the touch, the words of someone, allows the mind’s eye to travel back and remember the good times and the bad times and the times of pain and the times of rejoicing and celebration,” said Methodist Bishop Robert Fannin. The Rev. Kelly Clem, pastor of the United Methodist church destroyed in the storm – with much loss of life, including her and her husband's 4-year-old daughter – led the congregation in a responsive reading. Also this date: In sports news from Delray Beach, Fla., we learn that 14-year-old tennis phenomenon Venus Williams will turn professional and play her first tournament at the Bank of the West Classic in Oakland, Calif., during the first week of November. She’s realizing her ambition against her father’s wishes but with his permission.