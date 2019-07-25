July 25, 1944, in The Star: Ben Morgan, director of the Alabama Department of Conservation, said that Cheaha State Park ideally needs a $300,000 expansion after the war, based on the amount of usage it’s already getting. Morgan said the park needs 15 to 20 more cabins, an additional 20 rooms for its hotel and a swimming pool on the top of the mountain.
July 25, 1994, in The Star: Twenty-five years of NASCAR racing at Talladega has brought a different atmosphere to the infield. Most of the “veterans” of the infield, some now in their 50s and even 60s, are glad things have mellowed. There’s more of a family atmosphere, they say. The motorcycles and dune buggies that used to cruise the infield are gone, and public displays of nudity, once as popular a spectator sport as the race itself, are prohibited. Of course, some of the peace and quiet has been engineered into the system, whether through the installation of more fencing or the presence of more law enforcement. The sheriff’s office, for example, now has its own building for communications, booking and holding.