Look Back ... to a meeting to fight Fort's departure, 1995

March 6, 1945, in The Star: A majority of the members and all of the soldier guests (about 20) at the Anniston Civitan Club luncheon meeting yesterday favored 18 as the age for voting eligibility. A standing vote on the issue was taken after lively discussion sparked by a debate staged between two Anniston High School students. Nat Springer argued for the lower voting age and Johnny Edwards Jr. argued against it, as they have done for other local civic groups. The Civitans met at the Jefferson Davis Hotel.
March 6, 1995, in The Star: Rep. Glen Browder, D-Jacksonville, and about 30 business leaders and elected officials met at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce yesterday afternoon to put the fight to keep the fort “into high gear,” Browder said. He said he wants to see the various entities involved in saving the fort communicating effectively. Those at the meeting decided that the Chamber’s Military Affairs Task Force office would be the central place for compiling information.