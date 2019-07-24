July 24, 1944, in The Star: The manager of the Anniston district of Alabama Power Company, Julius Hagerty, will direct the Community Chest fundraising campaign this fall, Inter-Club Council president Roy Woolf announced today. This will be Mr. Hagerty’s first attempt at directing the drive, although he has previously served in other positions with the Community Chest organization.
July 24, 1994, in The Star: Baptist Health System of Birmingham has chosen the site of the old Dixie Hotel on South Center Avenue in Piedmont to build a full-service medical clinic that will likely open in early September. Baptist Health System Piedmont will initially operate in a limited-service capacity out of a temporary modular building, but it will soon be replaced by a permanent clinic containing a laboratory and X-ray equipment.