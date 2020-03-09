Look Back … to a major band concert at Anniston High, 1945

March 9, 1945, in The Star: With a capacity audience confidently expected, members of the Anniston High School band this morning completed arrangements for their annual spring concert, which will be given tonight at 7:45 in the school auditorium. More than 100 students will participate, reported to be in top form after a long period of rehearsal under the direction of Prof. L. P. Jackson and student leaders Leon Harrison, Julian Stephens and Thomas Curry. The school’s Junior Band will open the show and will be followed in performance by the Rhythm Ayres, a locally popular dance band. Also this date: A large crowd of visitors from other congregations of the city visited First Baptist Church last night when the Rev. L. N. Claxton was honored by a “union service,” put together by the Anniston Ministers Union, in celebration of his 35th anniversary as pastor of that church. Additionally: Friends of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie M. Edwards will be glad to know that their son, Leslie M. Edwards Jr., has arrived at his destination with the troops in France. … Miss Lucy Turner has returned to Agnes Scott College in Atlanta after a visit at her home in Anniston.
March 9, 1995, in The Star: Drunken driven is now a felony for four-time offenders, but the get-tough approach is getting mixed reviews from the district attorneys who must prosecute the cases. A police captain in Decatur said he has “mixed feelings” about the law because it increases the backlog of felony cases in circuit court. He said lower courts could handle the DUI cases faster and I've about the same punishment. Sen. Doug Ghee, D-Anniston, sponsored the bill. He said the number of drunk drivers now facing felony charges proves the law was needed.