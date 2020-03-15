Look Back ... to a lucky trucker from Centre, 1995

March 15, 1945, in The Star: An appropriations committee of the Alabama Legislature has approved $386,000 for Jacksonville State Teachers College which, if matched by federal funds, would mean around $1 million in new construction. The four new buildings would be two dorms for men and women, a high school and an elementary school, resulting in the elimination of the college’s old campus. Also this date: A young man of Anniston, Joseph "Joby" Walker, was honored two nights ago by a group of his high school friends who met him and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Alexander for an informal supper party in the USO Club at 112 East 12th Street. The party both celebrated his 18th birthday and saluted his impending service in the U.S. Navy. He’ll depart on that adventure soon.
March 15, 1995, in The Star: Despite the good work he tried to accomplish during a brief tenure on the Anniston City Council, Lucius Fleming will still be remembered for the care and concern he showed to the city’s schoolchildren for many years as an educator. Fleming died last night at RMC after a four-month bout of cancer. He was 59. Appointed to the council as successor to a member who had resigned, Fleming served on the body for a year and seven months. Also this date: Larry Staton, a 49-year-old trucker from Centre, is the only man known to have survived a crash off the I-10 bridge west of Baton Rouge into the Mississippi River. During the morning rush hour yesterday he was delivering a tractor-trailer load of hot tubs when he saw a flash of brake lights in front of him; he hit his brakes, his truck jackknifed and the cab broke off and crashed through the railing. It plunged nine stories into the river. “I don’t remember much of anything until I hit the water,” Staton said. Today he’s in a Louisiana hospital bed recovering from a broken right leg and hip.
AND FINALLY, there's this: On this date in 1985, the first Internet domain name, symbolics.com, was registered by the Symbolics Computer Corp. of Massachusetts.