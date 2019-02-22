Feb. 22, 1944, in The Star: A young man of Anniston studying at Massachusetts Institute of Technology yesterday received one of the highest awards the institution bestows. According to the Associated Press, Lamar Field Jr., son of Judge and Mrs. Lamar Field, was one of five MIT students to be presented the Barton Rogers Award, made annually in recognition of scholarship, character and student leadership. Field matriculated in the fall of 1940 and his contributions to MIT campus life were recently reported in The Tech, official publication of the institution. Field is a member of Sigma Xi, an honorary chemical research society, akin to Phi Beta Kappa in liberal arts. Graduation for young Mr. Field is not far off.
Feb. 22, 1994, in The Star: A video conference last night was designed to discuss concerns about blacks in politics, but the dismal turnout for the event may have revealed as much about the problem as any of the statements made by the panelists. Only about 25 people attended and most of them were panelists and media. “It’s disappointing, but it’s a beginning,” said Barbara Boyd, a Gadsden State Community College instructor and legislative candidate who helped organized the conference.