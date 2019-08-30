Aug. 30, 1944, in The Star: The postwar future of Anniston Ordnance Depot appears to be a solid, productive one, based on remarks by officials today in connection with a tour of the facility. Maj. Gen. L. H. Campbell Jr. and K. T. Keller, president of Chrysler Corporation, which manages the depot’s operations, said that while it’s impossible to make any definite prophecy at this time, there was every reason to think this depot would be permanent. “There will be a great deal of ordnance equipment to look after,” Gen. Campbell said. “This depot is geographically well-located, it has fine buildings and the people in this area are cooperative.” Employee absenteeism, while less severe at the depot than at other installations, is still a problem that needs a little improvement, officials concede.
Aug. 30, 1994, in The Star: Fishermen Bryan Cooper of Lincoln and Buster Waters of Clay County don’t go angling for food any more in Choccolocco Creek. Cooper says he swore off Choccolocco fish some 12 years ago, after catching catfish whose blood ran green or black instead of red. “If you fish now, you just do it for sport,” Waters said. The Alabama Department of Public Health placed a “no consumption” advisory on the creek last year from its merger point with Snow Creek to Logan Martin Lake. An environmental toxicologist with the department, Brian Hughes, said he expects the warning to remain in place for at least several years. Polychlorinated biphenyls created at the Monsanto plant a generation ago and more are to blame.