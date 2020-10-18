Look Back ... to a long-lived doctor in Clay County, 1945

Oct. 18, 1945, in The Star: The Piedmont Bulldogs will take on the Alexandria Valley Cubs on Victory Field in Piedmont tomorrow night at 7:30. The Bulldogs, boasting one of the best teams in the history of the school, have enjoyed an unbeaten, untied season so far. They believe they have all-state material in Capt. Joe Faulkner, right end; Guy Penny, fullback; and Boyd Stephens, halfback. Also this date: One of Anne McCarty’s interesting human interest stories tells of Dr. A. R. Stephens, age 88, who has been practicing medicine within a 50-mile radius of his home in Clay County for the past 57 years. He lives near Delta in the 1845-vintage house where he was born. He says he has kept records of all the babies whose births he’s attended: 5,160. In 1889, on a little girl suffering from appendicitis, he performed the first operation ever in Cleburne County. Additionally: Dr. and Mrs. William K. Lloyd announce the engagement of their daughter, Jean Daly, to Ens. Elbert Henry Willett, USN, son of Mrs. J. R. Godwin, the wedding’s date to be announced later. Miss Lloyd is the elder daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Lloyd of 1100 Montvue Road. She is a graduate of the Nazareth Convent in Bardstown, Ky., and the University of Alabama where she was in Kappa Delta and managing editor of the Crimson White. Ensign Willett is grandson of Judge and Mrs. Joseph J. Willett of Anniston. He was graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in June.
Oct. 18, 1995, in The Star: After less than a year of shuttling passengers around downtown, Anniston’s two trolleys are parked behind the city garage until further notice. Main Street’s board of directors voted earlier this month to put the brakes on the $1,260 monthly cost of operating the trolleys. It and other agencies were awaiting direction from the Anniston City Council on how to proceed, but the council, busy with other matters, never got back to them. So the trolleys are parked.