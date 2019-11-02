Nov. 2, 1944, in The Star: Alabama motorists, who currently get one metal tag and one paper windshield sticker when they pay for their 1945 automobile licenses, will go back to receiving two tags for 1946. Revenue Commissioner H. G. Dowling reported yesterday that war restrictions were being relaxed sufficiently to permit the return to the double plate system a year from now. Also this date: First Lt. James F. Vann, a P-51 Mustang fighter pilot who hails from Anniston, destroyed a Messerschmitt-109 in aerial combat recently, according to a report from an Air Force station in England. The 21-year-old pilot won his wings in May 1943. Also a former Boy Scout in Troop 8, Vann is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Vann of 1414 Pine Avenue. Additionally: An advertisement for the “Come An’ Dine” Café, 1018 Gurnee Ave., pitches a “real good old-fashioned dinner” for 35 cents.
Nov. 2, 1994, in The Star: Officials at Piedmont’s Red Kap Industries, a plant that produced work shirts, told their employees yesterday would be their last day of work. In lieu of a 60-day warning required by the federal government, the workers will get eight weeks’ severance pay. The closing, not announced until shortly before lunchtime, came as a shock; the plant opened 22 years ago, and many workers had been there since that time. The sewing plant has had many owners in that span, Red Kap being the latest, buying the sewing plant in November 1991. The company is based in Nashville. Also this date: How about if a private company, Sloss Development Company of Birmingham, buys the old Anniston Land Company behemoth at 13th and Moore, then leases it to the city over 20 years for about $362,000 a year? The city could afford that due to the rent the U.S. Bankruptcy Court would pay when it moves into City Hall in 1995 – if that in fact goes through. Mayor David Dethrage doesn’t like the idea; there’s too much uncertainty built into the process, and he’d rather see the city build a new City Hall next to the land company building and let the private sector tackle renovation of the old structure.