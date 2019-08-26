Aug. 26, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 26, 1994, in The Star: Lori Ann Chastain recently graduated magna cum laude from Samford University School of Pharmacy, we learn from a Community page roundup. Miss Chastain, who has been registered as a pharmacist by the Alabama State Board of Pharmacy, is employed by the Wal-Mart Pharmacy in Birmingham. She’s the daughter of Donnie and Margaret Chastain of Anniston. Also this date: Major League Baseball today enters its third week on strike, having wiped out 181 games without creating the sense of urgency one normally would associate with the daily cost in the millions of dollars. Players were divided on the question of whether a settlement could be reached to save the season. They were as insistent as always that there will not be one until the owners take the salary-cap proposal off the table.