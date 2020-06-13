Look Back ... to a local man's experience as a POW

June 13, 1945, in The Star: Air Lt. Lucian P. Lentz, who was a prisoner of war in Germany for two years, yesterday told members of the Anniston Rotary Club about his experiences. Lt. Lentz was forced down in Germany after his plane had been disabled over enemy territory, but he was captured only after he had swum several rivers and a canal in an attempt to escape after making a flat landing. The Anniston man said he regarded himself as lucky that the commander during most of his captivity was a Prussian who usually observed the Geneva conventions — conditions which did not entail torture or maltreatment.
Also this date: Not only is the Alabama House of Representatives refusing to repeal the poll tax, today it passed a bill proposing an Alabama constitutional amendment that would raise voting standards. Rep. E. C. Boswell of Geneva wants to compel voter applicants to be able to explain the Constitution and be of “good moral character” in the estimation of the registration board.
June 13, 1995, in The Star: Members of Missouri’s congressional delegation blasted Alabama’s efforts to save Fort McClellan this morning, after Alabama’s lawmakers yesterday claimed that Missouri softened its environmental permitting process to allow Fort McClellan’s chemical school to move to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
Also this date: Calhoun County is switching over to a new tag renewal system based on a car’s vehicle identification number rather than on the old system of class codes. License Commissioner Barry Robertson said the change comes because of problems with the old system that meant some people were paying too little or too much for their vehicle’s tag.