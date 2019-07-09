July 9, 1944, in The Star: Another set of Anniston parents know the pain of their son making the ultimate wartime sacrifice. Mr. and Mrs. George Moore, 906 W. 9th St., Anniston, have learned that Pvt. Lonnie V. Moore died in Italy in May as a result of wounds received in action. He entered the service in August 1942, took training at Fort McClellan and went overseas in January. Four sibling survive Lonnie: They are Elton, Gladys, Nellie and Violet. Also this date: New honors have come to Brig. Gen. J. E. Parker, the 48-year-old son of former Calhoun County Sheriff W. E. Parker. He has been ordered to the headquarters of the Fourth Air Force in San Francisco, where he will be given a new command, according to a letter his family recently received. Gen. Parker — reckoned to be the only Calhoun County native ever to become a general in the U.S. Army — is one of the oldest aviators in the nation, having entered the field in 1919, following his graduation from West Point the year before. “He’s made his own way to the top,” said his father, who lives at 2412 Moore Ave. Additionally: John W. Vardaman of Anniston, junior member of the law firm of Merrill, Merrill and Vardaman, has been named chairman of the Alabama Junior Bar Association.
July 9, 1994, in The Star: [If the following items read familiar, it’s because they were accidentally placed in the July 7 history column. They really did come out of The Star for Saturday, July 9, 1994.] A local woman, Judy Dothard Simmons, has undertaken a petition campaign to try to persuade the Anniston City Council to return its meetings to the local cable-waves. So far she has obtained 100 signatures. “I hope they will heed the wishes of the citizenry and go back on television,” said Simmons. Working against the pro-TV forces are most members of the council themselves, who say meetings have gone a lot smoother during the past few sessions with the cameras absent. Televised sessions tended to bring out the orator in everyone, observers said – and their skills didn’t quite rise to the Lincoln-Douglas level. Also this date: The son of a long-ago pastor at Parker Memorial Baptist Church in Anniston will be the guest speaker at tomorrow morning’s services. Charles R. Bell III, son of the man who served the church from 1932-44, currently is a counseling psychologist and Director of the Counseling Ministry at First Baptist Church in Orlando, Fla. He was born in Anniston and raised in Pasadena, Calif.