June 21, 1944, in The Star: A young man of the Friendship community, Oxford Route 4, has given his life in service to his country, his family learned quite recently. Staff Sgt. Wallace Leon Reid, better known as “Speedy,” was killed in action April 1 over Germany. Reid was serving with the 8th Air Command in England as a bombardier on a B-24 Flying Fortress. A graduate of the high school at Oxford, Reid is the son of Mr. and Mrs. W. G. Reid of Friendship. He entered the Army on July 4, 1942. Also this date: The Anniston City Commission is declining to make any change in the Sunday business closing law, despite the entreaties of a number of photographic studio operators who had asked that the law be changed so they could remain open on Sundays.
June 21, 1994, in The Star: During a stop in Anniston, former Alabama Attorney General Don Siegelman declared that his opponent in the lieutenant governor’s race, Ryan deGraffenried, made his money as a lawyer representing drug dealers and drunk drivers. DeGraffenried, via fax machine press releases, countered by declaring that Siegelman funneled state legal work to some of his campaign contributors while he was attorney general.